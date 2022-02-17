Vibrant Global Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 51.61 crore, down 8.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 51.61 crore in December 2021 down 8.65% from Rs. 56.50 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2021 down 97.94% from Rs. 12.70 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.75 crore in December 2021 down 82.74% from Rs. 15.93 crore in December 2020.

Vibrant Global EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.13 in December 2021 from Rs. 5.55 in December 2020.

Vibrant Global shares closed at 51.10 on February 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given -27.93% returns over the last 6 months and 115.61% over the last 12 months.