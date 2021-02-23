Vibrant Global Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 56.50 crore, up 112.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 56.50 crore in December 2020 up 112.9% from Rs. 26.54 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.70 crore in December 2020 up 426.5% from Rs. 3.89 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.93 crore in December 2020 up 1438.66% from Rs. 1.19 crore in December 2019.

Vibrant Global EPS has increased to Rs. 5.55 in December 2020 from Rs. 2.26 in December 2019.

Vibrant Global shares closed at 23.50 on February 22, 2021 (BSE)