Vibrant Global Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 56.50 crore, up 112.9% Y-o-Y

February 23, 2021 / 02:28 PM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Vibrant Global Capital are:

Net Sales at Rs 56.50 crore in December 2020 up 112.9% from Rs. 26.54 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.70 crore in December 2020 up 426.5% from Rs. 3.89 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.93 crore in December 2020 up 1438.66% from Rs. 1.19 crore in December 2019.

Vibrant Global EPS has increased to Rs. 5.55 in December 2020 from Rs. 2.26 in December 2019.

Vibrant Global shares closed at 23.50 on February 22, 2021 (BSE)

Vibrant Global Capital
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations56.5018.6726.54
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations56.5018.6726.54
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials15.098.296.83
Purchase of Traded Goods22.666.6127.04
Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.10-3.30-10.16
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.660.640.93
Depreciation0.600.600.68
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses11.311.743.11
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.074.08-1.88
Other Income9.261.000.01
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax15.335.08-1.87
Interest2.802.042.15
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax12.533.04-4.02
Exceptional Items----0.01
P/L Before Tax12.533.04-4.01
Tax-0.050.40-0.17
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities12.582.64-3.84
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period12.582.64-3.84
Minority Interest0.120.06-0.05
Share Of P/L Of Associates--0.000.00
Net P/L After M.I & Associates12.702.70-3.89
Equity Share Capital22.9117.2117.21
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS5.551.57-2.26
Diluted EPS5.551.57-2.26
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS5.551.57-2.26
Diluted EPS5.551.57-2.26
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Feb 23, 2021 02:20 pm

