Viaan Ind Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1.89 crore, down 25.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.89 crore in September 2020 down 25.38% from Rs. 2.53 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.05 crore in September 2020 up 91.11% from Rs. 0.61 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2020 up 94.23% from Rs. 0.52 crore in September 2019.

Viaan Ind shares closed at 0.72 on November 17, 2020 (BSE) and has given -46.27% returns over the last 6 months and -80.75% over the last 12 months.