Viaan Ind Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1.89 crore, down 25.38% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Viaan Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.89 crore in September 2020 down 25.38% from Rs. 2.53 crore in September 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.05 crore in September 2020 up 91.11% from Rs. 0.61 crore in September 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2020 up 94.23% from Rs. 0.52 crore in September 2019.
Viaan Ind shares closed at 0.72 on November 17, 2020 (BSE) and has given -46.27% returns over the last 6 months and -80.75% over the last 12 months.
|Viaan Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'20
|Jun'20
|Sep'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.89
|1.76
|2.53
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.89
|1.76
|2.53
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.35
|1.61
|0.26
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|-1.16
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.13
|0.11
|0.72
|Depreciation
|0.02
|0.02
|0.07
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.58
|0.30
|3.65
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.19
|-0.28
|-1.01
|Other Income
|0.14
|0.37
|0.42
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.05
|0.09
|-0.59
|Interest
|0.01
|0.01
|0.02
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.05
|0.08
|-0.61
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.05
|0.08
|-0.61
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.05
|0.08
|-0.61
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.05
|0.08
|-0.61
|Equity Share Capital
|11.02
|11.02
|10.96
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.00
|0.01
|-0.06
|Diluted EPS
|--
|0.01
|-0.06
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.00
|0.01
|-0.06
|Diluted EPS
|--
|0.01
|-0.06
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Nov 18, 2020 09:00 am