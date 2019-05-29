Viaan Ind Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 32.06 crore, up 18.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 32.06 crore in March 2019 up 18.18% from Rs. 27.13 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.42 crore in March 2019 up 118.26% from Rs. 0.65 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.59 crore in March 2019 up 63.92% from Rs. 0.97 crore in March 2018.

Viaan Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.13 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.06 in March 2018.

Viaan Ind shares closed at 7.57 on May 28, 2019 (BSE) and has given -27.90% returns over the last 6 months and -71.59% over the last 12 months.