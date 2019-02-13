Viaan Ind Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 31.50 crore, up 12.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 31.50 crore in December 2018 up 12.31% from Rs. 28.05 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.62 crore in December 2018 up 518.43% from Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.75 crore in December 2018 up 272.34% from Rs. 0.47 crore in December 2017.

Viaan Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.15 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.02 in December 2017.

Viaan Ind shares closed at 7.33 on February 12, 2019 (BSE) and has given -61.62% returns over the last 6 months and -80.94% over the last 12 months.