Veto Switch Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 34.52 crore, up 12.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 34.52 crore in March 2020 up 12.47% from Rs. 30.69 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.18 crore in March 2020 up 58.47% from Rs. 1.38 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.57 crore in March 2020 down 7.49% from Rs. 4.94 crore in March 2019.

Veto Switch EPS has increased to Rs. 1.16 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.73 in March 2019.

Veto Switch shares closed at 43.65 on June 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given 15.17% returns over the last 6 months and -33.21% over the last 12 months.