Veto Switch Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 30.69 crore, down 29.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 30.69 crore in March 2019 down 29.23% from Rs. 43.37 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.38 crore in March 2019 down 73.9% from Rs. 5.28 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.94 crore in March 2019 down 49.49% from Rs. 9.78 crore in March 2018.

Veto Switch EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.73 in March 2019 from Rs. 2.88 in March 2018.

Veto Switch shares closed at 66.65 on May 21, 2019 (NSE) and has given -11.72% returns over the last 6 months and -66.47% over the last 12 months.