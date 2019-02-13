Veto Switch Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 29.03 crore, down 4.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 29.03 crore in December 2018 down 4.18% from Rs. 30.30 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2018 down 99.15% from Rs. 4.16 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.97 crore in December 2018 down 73.27% from Rs. 7.37 crore in December 2017.

Veto Switch EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.02 in December 2018 from Rs. 2.25 in December 2017.

Veto Switch shares closed at 54.00 on February 12, 2019 (NSE) and has given -68.81% returns over the last 6 months and -75.44% over the last 12 months.