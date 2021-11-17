Veto Switch Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 75.40 crore, up 78.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 75.40 crore in September 2021 up 78.82% from Rs. 42.17 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.51 crore in September 2021 up 123.68% from Rs. 2.02 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.75 crore in September 2021 up 152.59% from Rs. 3.86 crore in September 2020.

Veto Switch EPS has increased to Rs. 2.39 in September 2021 from Rs. 1.05 in September 2020.

Veto Switch shares closed at 115.95 on November 16, 2021 (NSE) and has given -3.74% returns over the last 6 months and 145.40% over the last 12 months.