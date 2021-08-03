Veto Switch Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 42.05 crore, up 82.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 42.05 crore in June 2021 up 82.42% from Rs. 23.05 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.55 crore in June 2021 up 12.89% from Rs. 2.26 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.16 crore in June 2021 up 20.84% from Rs. 4.27 crore in June 2020.

Veto Switch EPS has increased to Rs. 1.34 in June 2021 from Rs. 1.18 in June 2020.

Veto Switch shares closed at 135.75 on August 02, 2021 (NSE)