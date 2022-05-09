 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Vesuvius India Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 311.74 crore, up 25.43% Y-o-Y

May 09, 2022 / 09:04 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vesuvius India are:

Net Sales at Rs 311.74 crore in March 2022 up 25.43% from Rs. 248.54 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.63 crore in March 2022 up 46.5% from Rs. 16.13 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 38.67 crore in March 2022 up 37.81% from Rs. 28.06 crore in March 2021.

Vesuvius India EPS has increased to Rs. 11.64 in March 2022 from Rs. 7.95 in March 2021.

Vesuvius India shares closed at 975.15 on May 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given -13.88% returns over the last 6 months and -5.81% over the last 12 months.

Vesuvius India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 310.12 257.33 247.64
Other Operating Income 1.62 1.60 0.90
Total Income From Operations 311.74 258.93 248.54
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 129.07 121.11 107.46
Purchase of Traded Goods 74.27 63.29 45.39
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -11.48 -31.64 -2.46
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 21.77 21.85 19.08
Depreciation 6.97 7.59 6.49
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 64.73 64.15 55.50
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 26.41 12.58 17.08
Other Income 5.29 5.16 4.49
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 31.70 17.74 21.57
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 31.70 17.74 21.57
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 31.70 17.74 21.57
Tax 8.07 4.60 5.44
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 23.63 13.14 16.13
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 23.63 13.14 16.13
Equity Share Capital 20.30 20.30 20.30
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 11.64 6.48 7.95
Diluted EPS 11.64 6.48 7.95
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 11.64 6.48 7.95
Diluted EPS 11.64 6.48 7.95
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Cement - Products & Building Materials #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Vesuvius India
first published: May 9, 2022 08:33 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.