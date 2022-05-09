Vesuvius India Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 311.74 crore, up 25.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 311.74 crore in March 2022 up 25.43% from Rs. 248.54 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.63 crore in March 2022 up 46.5% from Rs. 16.13 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 38.67 crore in March 2022 up 37.81% from Rs. 28.06 crore in March 2021.

Vesuvius India EPS has increased to Rs. 11.64 in March 2022 from Rs. 7.95 in March 2021.

Vesuvius India shares closed at 975.15 on May 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given -13.88% returns over the last 6 months and -5.81% over the last 12 months.