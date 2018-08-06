Vesuvius India standalone Jun-2018 sales at Rs 236.08 crore

Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 235.69 226.51 239.44 Other Operating Income 0.39 0.46 0.57 Total Income From Operations 236.08 226.97 240.01 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 95.47 78.81 81.42 Purchase of Traded Goods 48.09 57.18 49.13 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -5.30 -6.40 1.86 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 15.53 14.46 14.24 Depreciation 6.93 7.26 6.82 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 46.53 43.82 47.24 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 28.83 31.84 39.30 Other Income 5.24 4.99 3.03 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 34.07 36.83 42.33 Interest -- -- -- P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 34.07 36.83 42.33 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 34.07 36.83 42.33 Tax 11.83 12.66 15.15 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 22.24 24.17 27.18 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 22.24 24.17 27.18 Equity Share Capital 20.30 20.30 20.30 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 10.96 11.91 13.39 Diluted EPS 10.96 11.91 13.39 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 10.96 11.91 13.39 Diluted EPS 10.96 11.91 13.39 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited