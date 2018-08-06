Vesuvius India standalone Jun-2018 sales at Rs 236.08 crore

Vesuvius India has reported a standalone total income from operations of Rs 236.08 crore and a net profit of Rs 22.24 crore for the quarter ended Jun-2018. Other income for the quarter was Rs 0.39 crore.
For the quarter ended Jun 2017 the standalone total income from operations was Rs 240.01 crore and net profit was Rs 27.18 crore, and other income Rs 0.57 crore.
Vesuvius India shares closed at 1,321.45 on August 03, 2018 (NSE) and has given 0.90% returns over the last 6 months and -4.89% over the last 12 months.
Vesuvius India
Standalone Quarterly Results
in Rs. Cr.
Jun'18
Mar'18
Jun'17
Net Sales/Income from operations
235.69
226.51
239.44
Other Operating Income
0.39
0.46
0.57
Total Income From Operations
236.08
226.97
240.01
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials
95.47
78.81
81.42
Purchase of Traded Goods
48.09
57.18
49.13
Increase/Decrease in Stocks
-5.30
-6.40
1.86
Power & Fuel
--
--
--
Employees Cost
15.53
14.46
14.24
Depreciation
6.93
7.26
6.82
Excise Duty
--
--
--
Admin. And Selling Expenses
--
--
--
R & D Expenses
--
--
--
Provisions And Contingencies
--
--
--
Exp. Capitalised
--
--
--
Other Expenses
46.53
43.82
47.24
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
28.83
31.84
39.30
Other Income
5.24
4.99
3.03
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
34.07
36.83
42.33
Interest
--
--
--
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
34.07
36.83
42.33
Exceptional Items
--
--
--
P/L Before Tax
34.07
36.83
42.33
Tax
11.83
12.66
15.15
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
22.24
24.17
27.18
Prior Year Adjustments
--
--
--
Extra Ordinary Items
--
--
--
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
22.24
24.17
27.18
Equity Share Capital
20.30
20.30
20.30
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
--
--
--
Equity Dividend Rate (%)
--
--
--
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS
10.96
11.91
13.39
Diluted EPS
10.96
11.91
13.39
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS
10.96
11.91
13.39
Diluted EPS
10.96
11.91
13.39
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)
--
--
--
Share Holding (%)
--
--
--
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)
--
--
--
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
--
--
--
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
--
--
--
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)
--
--
--
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
--
--
--
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)