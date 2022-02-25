Vesuvius India Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 258.93 crore, up 10.44% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vesuvius India are:

Net Sales at Rs 258.93 crore in December 2021 up 10.44% from Rs. 234.46 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.14 crore in December 2021 down 19.09% from Rs. 16.24 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.33 crore in December 2021 down 13.49% from Rs. 29.28 crore in December 2020.

Vesuvius India EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.48 in December 2021 from Rs. 8.00 in December 2020.

Vesuvius India shares closed at 1,023.95 on February 24, 2022 (NSE) and has given -11.26% returns over the last 6 months and -7.68% over the last 12 months.