Vesuvius India Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 234.46 crore, up 2.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 234.46 crore in December 2020 up 2.79% from Rs. 228.09 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.24 crore in December 2020 down 28.46% from Rs. 22.70 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.28 crore in December 2020 down 20.41% from Rs. 36.79 crore in December 2019.

Vesuvius India EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.00 in December 2020 from Rs. 11.18 in December 2019.

Vesuvius India shares closed at 1,100.75 on February 25, 2021 (NSE) and has given 9.76% returns over the last 6 months and -7.25% over the last 12 months.