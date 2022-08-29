Vesuvius India: Proxy play for higher steel production

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Higher production and the expected incremental production capacity of steel in India, going ahead, is likely to benefit players in the refractory space, like Vesuvius India (VIL; CMP: Rs 1,422, Market capitalisation: Rs 2,886 crore). The company has a strong support from its MNC parent, in terms of technology and marquee clientele. June 2022 quarter performance Revenues grew by 21 percent year on year (YoY) on the back of higher volumes and increase in price realisation. Both gross profit and margins...