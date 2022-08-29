Vesuvius India: Proxy play for higher steel production

Higher production and the expected incremental production capacity of steel in India, going ahead, is likely to benefit players in the refractory space, like Vesuvius India (VIL; CMP: Rs 1,422, Market capitalisation: Rs 2,886 crore). The company has a strong support from its MNC parent, in terms of technology and marquee clientele. June 2022 quarter performance Revenues grew by 21 percent year on year (YoY) on the back of higher volumes and increase in price realisation. Both gross profit and margins...
Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Fed officials show markets the mirror
Aug 19, 2022 / 05:15 PM IST
In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Axis Bank’s key pivot, climate action gets a reality check, Voltas goes for a trade-off, a trading formula for steady returns and moreRead Now
Moneycontrol Pro Weekender | China’s Minsky moment
Aug 27, 2022 / 10:08 AM IST
China’s unbridled debt-fuelled growth bears out Minsky’s famous theory: Stability breeds instabilityRead Now
To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO
Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience
Already a member? Sign in
Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to
Ad free experience
Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode
Sharpest Opinions
Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts
+
Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist
Actionable Insights
Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls
Virtual Events
Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies
Newsletters
Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.
Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers