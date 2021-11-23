Vertoz Advertis Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 4.90 crore, up 48.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.90 crore in September 2021 up 48.66% from Rs. 3.30 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.48 crore in September 2021 down 68.98% from Rs. 1.54 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.48 crore in September 2021 down 46.76% from Rs. 2.78 crore in September 2020.

Vertoz Advertis EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.40 in September 2021 from Rs. 1.29 in September 2020.

Vertoz Advertis shares closed at 91.95 on November 22, 2021 (NSE) and has given -61.33% returns over the last 6 months and -50.82% over the last 12 months.