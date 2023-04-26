Vertoz Advertis Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 18.54 crore, up 225.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 18.54 crore in March 2023 up 225.84% from Rs. 5.69 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.68 crore in March 2023 down 51.97% from Rs. 1.42 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.74 crore in March 2023 down 32.03% from Rs. 2.56 crore in March 2022.