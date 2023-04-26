Vertoz Advertis Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 18.54 crore, up 225.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 18.54 crore in March 2023 up 225.84% from Rs. 5.69 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.68 crore in March 2023 down 51.97% from Rs. 1.42 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.74 crore in March 2023 down 32.03% from Rs. 2.56 crore in March 2022.

Vertoz Advertis EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.57 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.19 in March 2022.

Vertoz Advertis shares closed at 231.30 on April 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 114.86% returns over the last 6 months and 139.07% over the last 12 months.