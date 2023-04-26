English
    Vertoz Advertis Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 18.54 crore, up 225.84% Y-o-Y

    April 26, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vertoz Advertising are:

    Net Sales at Rs 18.54 crore in March 2023 up 225.84% from Rs. 5.69 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.68 crore in March 2023 down 51.97% from Rs. 1.42 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.74 crore in March 2023 down 32.03% from Rs. 2.56 crore in March 2022.

    Vertoz Advertis EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.57 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.19 in March 2022.

    Vertoz Advertis shares closed at 231.30 on April 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 114.86% returns over the last 6 months and 139.07% over the last 12 months.

    Vertoz Advertising
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations18.5415.095.69
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations18.5415.095.69
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.021.901.51
    Depreciation0.330.330.43
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses14.6811.201.73
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.521.662.01
    Other Income-0.100.320.12
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.411.982.13
    Interest0.580.150.15
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.831.831.98
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.831.831.98
    Tax0.150.420.56
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.681.411.42
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.681.411.42
    Equity Share Capital11.9711.9711.97
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.571.181.19
    Diluted EPS0.571.181.19
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.571.181.19
    Diluted EPS0.571.181.19
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
