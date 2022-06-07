Vertoz Advertis Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.69 crore, up 36.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.69 crore in March 2022 up 36.09% from Rs. 4.18 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.42 crore in March 2022 up 2788.41% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.56 crore in March 2022 up 103.17% from Rs. 1.26 crore in March 2021.

Vertoz Advertis EPS has increased to Rs. 1.19 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.04 in March 2021.

Vertoz Advertis shares closed at 80.20 on June 06, 2022 (NSE) and has given -2.37% returns over the last 6 months and -63.60% over the last 12 months.