Vertoz Advertis Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 4.18 crore, up 139.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.18 crore in March 2021 up 139.31% from Rs. 1.75 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2021 up 102.01% from Rs. 2.45 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.26 crore in March 2021 up 166.32% from Rs. 1.90 crore in March 2020.

Vertoz Advertis EPS has increased to Rs. 0.04 in March 2021 from Rs. 2.05 in March 2020.

Vertoz Advertis shares closed at 236.00 on May 25, 2021 (NSE) and has given 28.05% returns over the last 6 months and 205.70% over the last 12 months.