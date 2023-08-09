Vertoz Advertis Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 11.38 crore, up 59.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.38 crore in June 2023 up 59.43% from Rs. 7.13 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.13 crore in June 2023 up 36.09% from Rs. 0.83 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.96 crore in June 2023 up 20.99% from Rs. 1.62 crore in June 2022.

Vertoz Advertis EPS has increased to Rs. 0.94 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.69 in June 2022.

Vertoz Advertis shares closed at 264.60 on August 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given 23.82% returns over the last 6 months and 214.25% over the last 12 months.