    Vertoz Advertis Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 11.38 crore, up 59.43% Y-o-Y

    August 09, 2023 / 01:01 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vertoz Advertising are:

    Net Sales at Rs 11.38 crore in June 2023 up 59.43% from Rs. 7.13 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.13 crore in June 2023 up 36.09% from Rs. 0.83 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.96 crore in June 2023 up 20.99% from Rs. 1.62 crore in June 2022.

    Vertoz Advertis EPS has increased to Rs. 0.94 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.69 in June 2022.

    Vertoz Advertis shares closed at 264.60 on August 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given 23.82% returns over the last 6 months and 214.25% over the last 12 months.

    Vertoz Advertising
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations11.3818.547.13
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations11.3818.547.13
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.032.021.57
    Depreciation0.290.330.34
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses8.3814.683.98
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.671.521.25
    Other Income1.00-0.100.03
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.671.411.28
    Interest0.230.580.17
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.450.831.11
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.450.831.11
    Tax0.320.150.28
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.130.680.83
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.130.680.83
    Equity Share Capital11.9711.9711.97
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.940.570.69
    Diluted EPS0.940.570.69
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.940.570.69
    Diluted EPS0.940.570.69
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 9, 2023 12:44 pm

