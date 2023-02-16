Vertoz Advertis Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 15.09 crore, up 149.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15.09 crore in December 2022 up 149.13% from Rs. 6.06 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.41 crore in December 2022 up 39.72% from Rs. 1.01 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.31 crore in December 2022 up 20.31% from Rs. 1.92 crore in December 2021.