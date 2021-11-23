Vertoz Advertis Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 10.06 crore, up 16.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.06 crore in September 2021 up 16.82% from Rs. 8.61 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.34 crore in September 2021 up 2.87% from Rs. 1.30 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.44 crore in September 2021 down 3.1% from Rs. 3.55 crore in September 2020.

Vertoz Advertis EPS has increased to Rs. 1.12 in September 2021 from Rs. 1.09 in September 2020.

Vertoz Advertis shares closed at 91.95 on November 22, 2021 (NSE) and has given -61.33% returns over the last 6 months and -50.82% over the last 12 months.