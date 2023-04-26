 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Vertoz Advertis Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 34.32 crore, up 243.14% Y-o-Y

Apr 26, 2023 / 03:09 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Vertoz Advertising are:

Net Sales at Rs 34.32 crore in March 2023 up 243.14% from Rs. 10.00 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.10 crore in March 2023 up 124.56% from Rs. 1.83 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.49 crore in March 2023 up 143.98% from Rs. 2.66 crore in March 2022.

Vertoz Advertising
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22
Net Sales/Income from operations 34.32 21.58 10.00
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 34.32 21.58 10.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 2.30 2.14 1.74
Depreciation 0.71 0.66 0.76
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 25.50 15.10 5.63
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 5.82 3.68 1.88
Other Income -0.03 0.37 0.03
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 5.78 4.05 1.90
Interest 0.73 0.31 0.08
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 5.05 3.74 1.82
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 5.05 3.74 1.82
Tax 0.95 0.54 0.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 4.10 3.20 1.83
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 4.10 3.20 1.83
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 4.10 3.20 1.83
Equity Share Capital 11.97 11.97 11.97
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.43 2.68 1.53
Diluted EPS 3.43 2.68 1.53
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.43 2.68 1.53
Diluted EPS 3.43 2.68 1.53
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited