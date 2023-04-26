Vertoz Advertis Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 34.32 crore, up 243.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 34.32 crore in March 2023 up 243.14% from Rs. 10.00 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.10 crore in March 2023 up 124.56% from Rs. 1.83 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.49 crore in March 2023 up 143.98% from Rs. 2.66 crore in March 2022.