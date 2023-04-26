Vertoz Advertis Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 34.32 crore, up 243.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 34.32 crore in March 2023 up 243.14% from Rs. 10.00 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.10 crore in March 2023 up 124.56% from Rs. 1.83 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.49 crore in March 2023 up 143.98% from Rs. 2.66 crore in March 2022.

Vertoz Advertis EPS has increased to Rs. 3.43 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.53 in March 2022.

Vertoz Advertis shares closed at 231.30 on April 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 114.86% returns over the last 6 months and 139.07% over the last 12 months.