Vertoz Advertis Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10.00 crore, down 61.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.00 crore in March 2022 down 61.57% from Rs. 26.03 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.83 crore in March 2022 down 41.15% from Rs. 3.11 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.66 crore in March 2022 down 50.19% from Rs. 5.34 crore in March 2021.

Vertoz Advertis EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.53 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.59 in March 2021.

Vertoz Advertis shares closed at 78.70 on June 14, 2022 (NSE)