Vertoz Advertis Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 26.03 crore, up 245.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 26.03 crore in March 2021 up 245.11% from Rs. 7.54 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.11 crore in March 2021 up 427.49% from Rs. 0.95 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.34 crore in March 2021 up 1807.14% from Rs. 0.28 crore in March 2020.

Vertoz Advertis EPS has increased to Rs. 2.59 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.79 in March 2020.

Vertoz Advertis shares closed at 236.00 on May 25, 2021 (NSE) and has given 28.05% returns over the last 6 months and 205.70% over the last 12 months.