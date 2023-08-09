Vertoz Advertis Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 33.92 crore, up 207.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 33.92 crore in June 2023 up 207.43% from Rs. 11.03 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.54 crore in June 2023 up 152.34% from Rs. 1.40 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.00 crore in June 2023 up 83.15% from Rs. 2.73 crore in June 2022.

Vertoz Advertis EPS has increased to Rs. 2.96 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.17 in June 2022.