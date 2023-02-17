Vertoz Advertis Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 21.58 crore, up 76.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 21.58 crore in December 2022 up 76.21% from Rs. 12.25 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.20 crore in December 2022 up 81.74% from Rs. 1.76 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.71 crore in December 2022 up 47.19% from Rs. 3.20 crore in December 2021.