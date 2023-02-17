Vertoz Advertis Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 21.58 crore, up 76.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 21.58 crore in December 2022 up 76.21% from Rs. 12.25 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.20 crore in December 2022 up 81.74% from Rs. 1.76 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.71 crore in December 2022 up 47.19% from Rs. 3.20 crore in December 2021.

Vertoz Advertis EPS has increased to Rs. 2.68 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.47 in December 2021.

Vertoz Advertis shares closed at 193.20 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given 139.55% returns over the last 6 months and 77.00% over the last 12 months.