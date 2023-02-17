English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Vertoz Advertis Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 21.58 crore, up 76.21% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 09:13 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Vertoz Advertising are:

    Net Sales at Rs 21.58 crore in December 2022 up 76.21% from Rs. 12.25 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.20 crore in December 2022 up 81.74% from Rs. 1.76 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.71 crore in December 2022 up 47.19% from Rs. 3.20 crore in December 2021.

    Vertoz Advertis EPS has increased to Rs. 2.68 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.47 in December 2021.

    Vertoz Advertis shares closed at 193.20 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given 139.55% returns over the last 6 months and 77.00% over the last 12 months.

    Vertoz Advertising
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations21.5815.8812.25
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations21.5815.8812.25
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.142.091.56
    Depreciation0.660.650.74
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses15.1010.237.56
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.682.912.39
    Other Income0.370.580.08
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.053.482.46
    Interest0.310.200.21
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.743.292.25
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3.743.292.25
    Tax0.540.960.48
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.202.331.76
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.202.331.76
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates3.202.331.76
    Equity Share Capital11.9711.9711.97
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.681.941.47
    Diluted EPS2.681.941.47
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.681.941.47
    Diluted EPS2.681.941.47
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Checkout Budget Highlights 2023 Checkout Budget Highlights 2023
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Vertoz Advertis #Vertoz Advertising
    first published: Feb 17, 2023 09:00 am