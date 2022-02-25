Vertoz Advertis Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 12.25 crore, down 12.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.25 crore in December 2021 down 12.43% from Rs. 13.99 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.76 crore in December 2021 down 25.47% from Rs. 2.36 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.20 crore in December 2021 down 16.67% from Rs. 3.84 crore in December 2020.

Vertoz Advertis EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.47 in December 2021 from Rs. 1.98 in December 2020.

Vertoz Advertis shares closed at 87.75 on February 24, 2022 (NSE) and has given -13.20% returns over the last 6 months and -67.92% over the last 12 months.