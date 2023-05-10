Vertex Sec Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.33 crore, down 34.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.33 crore in March 2023 down 34.3% from Rs. 2.03 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.65 crore in March 2023 down 642.43% from Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.24 crore in March 2023 down 144.44% from Rs. 0.54 crore in March 2022.

Vertex Sec shares closed at 2.25 on May 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given -6.25% returns over the last 6 months and -29.02% over the last 12 months.