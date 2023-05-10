Vertex Sec Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.33 crore, down 34.3% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vertex Securities are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.33 crore in March 2023 down 34.3% from Rs. 2.03 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.65 crore in March 2023 down 642.43% from Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.24 crore in March 2023 down 144.44% from Rs. 0.54 crore in March 2022.
Vertex Sec shares closed at 2.25 on May 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given -6.25% returns over the last 6 months and -29.02% over the last 12 months.
|Vertex Securities
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.33
|1.80
|2.03
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.33
|1.80
|2.03
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.62
|0.69
|0.66
|Depreciation
|0.07
|0.06
|0.09
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.09
|1.12
|1.12
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.44
|-0.08
|0.16
|Other Income
|0.13
|0.27
|0.29
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.31
|0.19
|0.45
|Interest
|0.34
|0.32
|0.33
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.65
|-0.12
|0.12
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.65
|-0.12
|0.12
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.65
|-0.12
|0.12
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.65
|-0.12
|0.12
|Equity Share Capital
|14.80
|14.80
|14.80
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.09
|-0.02
|0.01
|Diluted EPS
|-0.09
|-0.02
|0.01
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.09
|-0.02
|0.01
|Diluted EPS
|-0.09
|-0.02
|0.01
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited