    Vertex Sec Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.33 crore, down 34.3% Y-o-Y

    May 10, 2023 / 10:33 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vertex Securities are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1.33 crore in March 2023 down 34.3% from Rs. 2.03 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.65 crore in March 2023 down 642.43% from Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.24 crore in March 2023 down 144.44% from Rs. 0.54 crore in March 2022.

    Vertex Sec shares closed at 2.25 on May 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given -6.25% returns over the last 6 months and -29.02% over the last 12 months.

    Vertex Securities
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.331.802.03
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1.331.802.03
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.620.690.66
    Depreciation0.070.060.09
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.091.121.12
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.44-0.080.16
    Other Income0.130.270.29
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.310.190.45
    Interest0.340.320.33
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.65-0.120.12
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.65-0.120.12
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.65-0.120.12
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.65-0.120.12
    Equity Share Capital14.8014.8014.80
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.09-0.020.01
    Diluted EPS-0.09-0.020.01
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.09-0.020.01
    Diluted EPS-0.09-0.020.01
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 10, 2023 10:22 pm