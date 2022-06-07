Vertex Sec Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.03 crore, up 17.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.03 crore in March 2022 up 17.82% from Rs. 1.72 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2022 up 37.04% from Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.54 crore in March 2022 up 25.58% from Rs. 0.43 crore in March 2021.

Vertex Sec EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.01 in March 2021.

Vertex Sec shares closed at 3.39 on June 06, 2022 (BSE) and has given 23.27% returns over the last 6 months and 197.37% over the last 12 months.