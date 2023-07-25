Vertex Sec Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.53 crore, down 15.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.53 crore in June 2023 down 15.79% from Rs. 1.82 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.30 crore in June 2023 down 934.81% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2023 down 105.41% from Rs. 0.37 crore in June 2022.

Vertex Sec shares closed at 2.69 on July 24, 2023 (BSE) and has given -13.78% returns over the last 6 months and 2.67% over the last 12 months.