Vertex Sec Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.82 crore, down 5.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.82 crore in June 2022 down 5.44% from Rs. 1.92 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2022 down 28.6% from Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.37 crore in June 2022 up 5.71% from Rs. 0.35 crore in June 2021.

Vertex Sec EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.00 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.01 in June 2021.

Vertex Sec shares closed at 2.30 on July 29, 2022 (BSE)