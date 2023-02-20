Vertex Sec Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.80 crore, down 12.99% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vertex Securities are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.80 crore in December 2022 down 12.99% from Rs. 2.07 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2022 down 508.31% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.25 crore in December 2022 down 41.86% from Rs. 0.43 crore in December 2021.
Vertex Sec shares closed at 1.67 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given -28.33% returns over the last 6 months and -48.77% over the last 12 months.
|
|Vertex Securities
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.80
|1.93
|2.07
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.80
|1.93
|2.07
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.69
|0.75
|0.67
|Depreciation
|0.06
|0.06
|0.08
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.12
|1.11
|1.24
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.08
|0.00
|0.08
|Other Income
|0.27
|0.29
|0.27
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.19
|0.29
|0.35
|Interest
|0.32
|0.26
|0.32
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.12
|0.03
|0.03
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.12
|0.03
|0.03
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.12
|0.03
|0.03
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.12
|0.03
|0.03
|Equity Share Capital
|14.80
|14.80
|14.80
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.02
|0.00
|0.00
|Diluted EPS
|-0.02
|--
|--
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.02
|0.00
|0.00
|Diluted EPS
|-0.02
|--
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited