Vertex Sec Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.80 crore, down 12.99% Y-o-Y

Feb 20, 2023 / 02:44 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vertex Securities are:

Net Sales at Rs 1.80 crore in December 2022 down 12.99% from Rs. 2.07 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2022 down 508.31% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.25 crore in December 2022 down 41.86% from Rs. 0.43 crore in December 2021.

Vertex Securities
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1.80 1.93 2.07
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1.80 1.93 2.07
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.69 0.75 0.67
Depreciation 0.06 0.06 0.08
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.12 1.11 1.24
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.08 0.00 0.08
Other Income 0.27 0.29 0.27
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.19 0.29 0.35
Interest 0.32 0.26 0.32
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.12 0.03 0.03
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.12 0.03 0.03
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.12 0.03 0.03
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.12 0.03 0.03
Equity Share Capital 14.80 14.80 14.80
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.02 0.00 0.00
Diluted EPS -0.02 -- --
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.02 0.00 0.00
Diluted EPS -0.02 -- --
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited