    Vertex Sec Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.80 crore, down 12.99% Y-o-Y

    February 20, 2023 / 02:44 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vertex Securities are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1.80 crore in December 2022 down 12.99% from Rs. 2.07 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2022 down 508.31% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.25 crore in December 2022 down 41.86% from Rs. 0.43 crore in December 2021.

    Vertex Sec shares closed at 1.67 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given -28.33% returns over the last 6 months and -48.77% over the last 12 months.

    Vertex Securities
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.801.932.07
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1.801.932.07
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.690.750.67
    Depreciation0.060.060.08
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.121.111.24
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.080.000.08
    Other Income0.270.290.27
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.190.290.35
    Interest0.320.260.32
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.120.030.03
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.120.030.03
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.120.030.03
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.120.030.03
    Equity Share Capital14.8014.8014.80
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.020.000.00
    Diluted EPS-0.02----
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.020.000.00
    Diluted EPS-0.02----
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Investments #Results #Vertex Sec #Vertex Securities
    first published: Feb 20, 2023 02:33 pm