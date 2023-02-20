Vertex Sec Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.80 crore, down 12.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.80 crore in December 2022 down 12.99% from Rs. 2.07 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2022 down 508.31% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.25 crore in December 2022 down 41.86% from Rs. 0.43 crore in December 2021.

Vertex Sec shares closed at 1.67 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given -28.33% returns over the last 6 months and -48.77% over the last 12 months.