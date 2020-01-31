Vertex Sec Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.94 crore, down 21.71% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vertex Securities are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.94 crore in December 2019 down 21.71% from Rs. 1.20 crore in December 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.40 crore in December 2019 down 7868.27% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2018.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2019 down 195% from Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2018.
Vertex Sec shares closed at 1.35 on January 30, 2020 (BSE) and has given 0.00% returns over the last 6 months and -25.00% over the last 12 months.
|Vertex Securities
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'19
|Sep'19
|Dec'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.94
|0.89
|1.20
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.94
|0.89
|1.20
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.67
|0.65
|0.60
|Depreciation
|0.09
|0.08
|0.04
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.90
|0.80
|0.90
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.71
|-0.64
|-0.34
|Other Income
|0.43
|0.42
|0.50
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.28
|-0.22
|0.16
|Interest
|0.12
|0.23
|0.15
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.40
|-0.45
|0.01
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.40
|-0.45
|0.01
|Tax
|0.00
|0.00
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.40
|-0.45
|0.01
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.40
|-0.45
|0.01
|Equity Share Capital
|14.80
|14.80
|14.80
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.05
|-0.06
|--
|Diluted EPS
|-0.05
|-0.06
|--
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.05
|-0.06
|--
|Diluted EPS
|-0.05
|-0.06
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jan 31, 2020 12:30 pm