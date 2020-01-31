Vertex Sec Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.94 crore, down 21.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.94 crore in December 2019 down 21.71% from Rs. 1.20 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.40 crore in December 2019 down 7868.27% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2019 down 195% from Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2018.

Vertex Sec shares closed at 1.35 on January 30, 2020 (BSE) and has given 0.00% returns over the last 6 months and -25.00% over the last 12 months.