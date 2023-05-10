Vertex Sec Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.36 crore, down 33.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.36 crore in March 2023 down 33.69% from Rs. 2.05 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.59 crore in March 2023 down 639.44% from Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.19 crore in March 2023 down 135.85% from Rs. 0.53 crore in March 2022.

Vertex Sec shares closed at 2.25 on May 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given -6.25% returns over the last 6 months and -29.02% over the last 12 months.