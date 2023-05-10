Vertex Sec Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.36 crore, down 33.69% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Vertex Securities are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.36 crore in March 2023 down 33.69% from Rs. 2.05 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.59 crore in March 2023 down 639.44% from Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.19 crore in March 2023 down 135.85% from Rs. 0.53 crore in March 2022.
Vertex Sec shares closed at 2.25 on May 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given -6.25% returns over the last 6 months and -29.02% over the last 12 months.
|Vertex Securities
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.36
|1.82
|2.05
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.36
|1.82
|2.05
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.65
|0.73
|0.70
|Depreciation
|0.07
|0.07
|0.09
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.12
|1.19
|1.20
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.48
|-0.17
|0.06
|Other Income
|0.22
|0.38
|0.38
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.26
|0.21
|0.44
|Interest
|0.34
|0.32
|0.33
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.60
|-0.10
|0.11
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.60
|-0.10
|0.11
|Tax
|-0.01
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.59
|-0.10
|0.11
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.59
|-0.10
|0.11
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.59
|-0.10
|0.11
|Equity Share Capital
|14.80
|14.80
|14.80
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.08
|-0.01
|0.01
|Diluted EPS
|-0.08
|-0.01
|0.01
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.08
|-0.01
|0.01
|Diluted EPS
|-0.08
|-0.01
|0.01
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited