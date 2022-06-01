Vertex Sec Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.05 crore, up 16.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.05 crore in March 2022 up 16.6% from Rs. 1.76 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2022 up 27.08% from Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.53 crore in March 2022 up 20.45% from Rs. 0.44 crore in March 2021.

Vertex Sec EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.01 in March 2021.

Vertex Sec shares closed at 3.15 on May 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given 21.62% returns over the last 6 months and 200.00% over the last 12 months.