Vertex Sec Consolidated March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1.24 crore, down 25.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.24 crore in March 2019 down 25.8% from Rs. 1.67 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2019 down 104.44% from Rs. 0.27 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.22 crore in March 2019 down 56.86% from Rs. 0.51 crore in March 2018.

Vertex Sec shares closed at 1.66 on May 08, 2019 (BSE) and has given -22.79% returns over the last 6 months and -29.06% over the last 12 months.