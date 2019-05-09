Vertex Sec Consolidated March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1.24 crore, down 25.8% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Vertex Securities are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.24 crore in March 2019 down 25.8% from Rs. 1.67 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2019 down 104.44% from Rs. 0.27 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.22 crore in March 2019 down 56.86% from Rs. 0.51 crore in March 2018.
Vertex Sec shares closed at 1.66 on May 08, 2019 (BSE) and has given -22.79% returns over the last 6 months and -29.06% over the last 12 months.
|Vertex Securities
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.24
|1.36
|1.67
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.24
|1.36
|1.67
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.55
|0.65
|0.52
|Depreciation
|0.06
|0.05
|0.07
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.04
|1.07
|1.19
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.41
|-0.41
|-0.11
|Other Income
|0.57
|0.62
|0.55
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.16
|0.21
|0.44
|Interest
|0.16
|0.16
|0.17
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.00
|0.05
|0.27
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.00
|0.05
|0.27
|Tax
|0.01
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.01
|0.05
|0.27
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.01
|0.05
|0.27
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.01
|0.05
|0.27
|Equity Share Capital
|15.08
|14.80
|14.80
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|--
|0.01
|0.04
|Diluted EPS
|--
|0.01
|0.04
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|--
|0.01
|0.04
|Diluted EPS
|--
|0.01
|0.04
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited