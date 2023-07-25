Vertex Sec Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.53 crore, down 17.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.53 crore in June 2023 down 17.04% from Rs. 1.85 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.28 crore in June 2023 down 470.39% from Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2023 down 100% from Rs. 0.42 crore in June 2022.

Vertex Sec shares closed at 2.69 on July 24, 2023 (BSE) and has given -13.78% returns over the last 6 months and 2.67% over the last 12 months.