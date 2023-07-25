English
    Vertex Sec Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.53 crore, down 17.04% Y-o-Y

    July 25, 2023 / 10:25 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Vertex Securities are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1.53 crore in June 2023 down 17.04% from Rs. 1.85 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.28 crore in June 2023 down 470.39% from Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2023 down 100% from Rs. 0.42 crore in June 2022.

    Vertex Sec shares closed at 2.69 on July 24, 2023 (BSE) and has given -13.78% returns over the last 6 months and 2.67% over the last 12 months.

    Vertex Securities
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.531.361.85
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1.531.361.85
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.680.650.72
    Depreciation0.060.070.07
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.021.121.10
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.23-0.48-0.05
    Other Income0.180.220.40
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.06-0.260.35
    Interest0.220.340.28
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.28-0.600.07
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.28-0.600.07
    Tax---0.01--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.28-0.590.07
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.28-0.590.07
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.28-0.590.07
    Equity Share Capital14.8014.8014.80
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.04-0.080.01
    Diluted EPS-0.04-0.080.01
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.04-0.080.01
    Diluted EPS-0.04-0.080.01
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jul 25, 2023 10:11 am

