Vertex Sec Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.99 crore, up 11.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.99 crore in June 2021 up 11.49% from Rs. 1.78 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2021 down 70.38% from Rs. 0.24 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.38 crore in June 2021 down 19.15% from Rs. 0.47 crore in June 2020.

Vertex Sec EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.03 in June 2020.

Vertex Sec shares closed at 2.57 on August 20, 2021 (BSE) and has given 229.49% returns over the last 6 months and 157.00% over the last 12 months.