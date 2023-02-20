 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Vertex Sec Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.82 crore, down 12.96% Y-o-Y

Feb 20, 2023 / 08:27 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Vertex Securities are:Net Sales at Rs 1.82 crore in December 2022 down 12.96% from Rs. 2.10 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2022 down 313.59% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.28 crore in December 2022 down 37.78% from Rs. 0.45 crore in December 2021. Vertex Sec shares closed at 1.67 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given -28.33% returns over the last 6 months and -48.77% over the last 12 months.
Vertex Securities
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations1.821.962.10
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations1.821.962.10
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.730.790.71
Depreciation0.070.060.09
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses1.191.171.31
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.17-0.06-0.02
Other Income0.380.390.38
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.210.330.36
Interest0.320.260.32
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.100.070.05
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-0.100.070.05
Tax------
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.100.070.05
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.100.070.05
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.100.070.05
Equity Share Capital14.8014.8014.80
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.010.010.01
Diluted EPS-0.010.010.01
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.010.010.01
Diluted EPS-0.010.010.01
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

