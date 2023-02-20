Vertex Sec Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.82 crore, down 12.96% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 1.82 1.96 2.10 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 1.82 1.96 2.10 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.73 0.79 0.71 Depreciation 0.07 0.06 0.09 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 1.19 1.17 1.31 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.17 -0.06 -0.02 Other Income 0.38 0.39 0.38 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.21 0.33 0.36 Interest 0.32 0.26 0.32 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.10 0.07 0.05 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -0.10 0.07 0.05 Tax -- -- -- P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.10 0.07 0.05 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.10 0.07 0.05 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates -0.10 0.07 0.05 Equity Share Capital 14.80 14.80 14.80 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.01 0.01 0.01 Diluted EPS -0.01 0.01 0.01 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.01 0.01 0.01 Diluted EPS -0.01 0.01 0.01 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited