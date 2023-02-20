English
    Vertex Sec Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.82 crore, down 12.96% Y-o-Y

    February 20, 2023 / 08:27 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Vertex Securities are:Net Sales at Rs 1.82 crore in December 2022 down 12.96% from Rs. 2.10 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2022 down 313.59% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.28 crore in December 2022 down 37.78% from Rs. 0.45 crore in December 2021.Vertex Sec shares closed at 1.67 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given -28.33% returns over the last 6 months and -48.77% over the last 12 months.
    Vertex Securities
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.821.962.10
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1.821.962.10
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.730.790.71
    Depreciation0.070.060.09
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.191.171.31
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.17-0.06-0.02
    Other Income0.380.390.38
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.210.330.36
    Interest0.320.260.32
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.100.070.05
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.100.070.05
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.100.070.05
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.100.070.05
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.100.070.05
    Equity Share Capital14.8014.8014.80
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.010.010.01
    Diluted EPS-0.010.010.01
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.010.010.01
    Diluted EPS-0.010.010.01
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

