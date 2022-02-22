Vertex Sec Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2.10 crore, up 8.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.10 crore in December 2021 up 8.18% from Rs. 1.94 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2021 down 61.14% from Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.45 crore in December 2021 up 4.65% from Rs. 0.43 crore in December 2020.

Vertex Sec EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.02 in December 2020.

Vertex Sec shares closed at 2.95 on February 21, 2022 (BSE)