Vertex Sec Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1.94 crore, up 79.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.94 crore in December 2020 up 79.71% from Rs. 1.08 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2020 up 137.79% from Rs. 0.32 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.43 crore in December 2020 up 490.91% from Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2019.

Vertex Sec EPS has increased to Rs. 0.02 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.04 in December 2019.

Vertex Sec shares closed at 0.85 on March 04, 2021 (BSE) and has given -6.59% returns over the last 6 months and -15.00% over the last 12 months.