Veritas Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 264.76 crore, up 484% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 264.76 crore in March 2022 up 484% from Rs. 45.34 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.88 crore in March 2022 up 3550.62% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.43 crore in March 2022 down 17.82% from Rs. 1.74 crore in March 2021.

Veritas EPS has increased to Rs. 0.33 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.01 in March 2021.

Veritas shares closed at 126.95 on May 30, 2022 (BSE)