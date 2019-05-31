Veritas Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 170.96 crore, up 102.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 170.96 crore in March 2019 up 102.56% from Rs. 84.40 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.46 crore in March 2019 up 39.23% from Rs. 1.05 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.63 crore in March 2019 down 43.07% from Rs. 4.62 crore in March 2018.

Veritas EPS has increased to Rs. 0.53 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.39 in March 2018.

Veritas shares closed at 52.20 on May 30, 2019 (BSE) and has given -20.91% returns over the last 6 months